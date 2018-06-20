Halsey, Ms. “Bad at Love” herself, will return to the Billboard Hot 100 Music Festival in August – this time as a headliner.

Her appearance on the main stage at the first Billboard Hot 100 fest in 2015 showed she was ready to graduate to arenas on the strength of her hit “Closer” with The Chainsmokers. Now, in the middle of her “Hopeless Fountain Kingdom Tour” of arenas and amphitheaters, she will headline the first day of the Hot 100 Festival at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater on Aug. 18, alongside Rae Sremmurd, with Cheat Codes and Kehlani also on the bill.

“It’s an incredible honor to headline the Hot 100 Music Festival this year and join such a talented group of artists on the line-up,” Halsey said in a statement. “I’m ready to bring the heat to Jones Beach for a second time. You can’t beat performing for fans in New York. They’re the best in the world.”

Billboard and Live Nation also announced Wednesday morning that DJ Snake and Future will headline the Aug. 19 show of the two-day festival, with French Montana and Machine Gun Kelly also set. Single-day tickets will go on sale June 29 through Live Nation. Two-day passes are $80-$275 and on sale now.