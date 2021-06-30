Harry Chapin tribute concert returns to Eisenhower Park

Local singer-songwriters will unite to pay homage to Long Island music and social activist icon Harry Chapin for the 18th annual tribute concert, "Just Wild About Harry" on July 12 at the Harry Chapin Lakeside Theatre in Eisenhower Park. This year marks the 40th anniversary of Chapin’s death in a car accident on the Long Island Expressway on the day he was scheduled to play the venue in East Meadow that now holds his name.

"Harry is still so lovingly regarded in Long Island songwriter circles, both for his songwriting and anti-hunger activism," says concert organizer Stuart Markus, who will be performing with his folk trio Gathering Time. "Each year, the community comes together to, in effect, present the concert that he might have given, each putting their own interpretation on his songs. We’ve had some amazing arrangements, from folky to country, torch song style to hard rock."

Although the concert is free, it will serve as a benefit for Long Island Cares — Harry Chapin Food Bank. Attendees are asked to bring nonperishable food donations to support the organization Chapin founded in 1980, which assists "more than 316,000 Long Islanders struggling with domestic hunger and high food insecurity," according to Paule Pachter, the nonprofit organization’s CEO.

Expect to hear Chapin classics such as "Taxi" and "Cat’s in the Cradle" plus fan favorites like "W.O.L.D." and "Story of a Life." The show will feature several Long Island acts including Gathering Time, ThemAgain, Roger Street Friedman, Richard Parr, Patricia Shih, Robinson Treacher, Debra Lynne, Mediacrime, Ed Ryan, Sid Cherry and Helen Schrier Pandal, Toby Tobias, Mike Barry, Folk Goddesses, Robin Greenstein and Christine Solimeno.

The show will be held rain or shine (except for thunderstorms). Additionally, it will be livestreamed on facebook.com/groups/JustWildAboutHarryChapinTribute.