TODAY'S PAPER
30° Good Morning
SEARCH
30° Good Morning
EntertainmentMusic

Harry Styles, Brian May, Janelle Monáe to present at Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremony in NYC

This combination photo shows Harry Styles, from left,

This combination photo shows Harry Styles, from left, Brian May and Janelle Monae, who will presenting at the 2019 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony on March 29. Styles will induct Stevie Nicks, May will induct Def Leppard and Monae will induct Janet Jackson. Photo Credit: AP

By The Associated Press
Print

Harry Styles, Queen's Brian May and Janelle Monae are among those presenting at the 2019 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

Stevie Nicks, who made it into the Rock Hall in 1998 with Fleetwood Mac, will be inducted by Styles, while May will induct Def Leppard and Monae will induct Janet Jackson.

The event that will tape at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on March 29 will also include Trent Reznor inducting The Cure; David Byrne inducting Radiohead; Duran Duran's John Taylor and Simon Le Bon inducting Roxy Music; and Susanna Hoffs of The Bangles inducting The Zombies.

The ceremony will air on HBO on April 27.

By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

Richard Nixon waves to delegates and spectators after 'Tricky Dick': CNN takes another look at Richard Nixon
Kevin Hart attends an event to celebrate the Hart stand-up show 'Irresponsible' headed to Netflix
Garo Sparo on Season 17 of Bravo's "Project Meet the LIer competing on new 'Project Runway'
Actor Jan-Michael Vincent, the Recent notable deaths
Actress/executive producer Frankie Shaw has denied the allegations Showtime cancels 'SMILF' after reports of on-set misconduct
Aidy Bryant stars in Hulu's "Shrill." 'Shrill': Aidy Bryant is a revelation in so-so show