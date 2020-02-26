TODAY'S PAPER
Harry Styles sets two Madison Square Garden shows for Halloween

Harry Styles performs on NBC's "Today" at Rockefeller

Harry Styles performs on NBC's "Today" at Rockefeller Plaza on February 26, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images) Credit: AFP via Getty Images/ANGELA WEISS

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Harry Styles has added two Madison Square Garden Halloween concerts to his existing three July shows at the venue.

"Fans are encouraged to participate in the festivities by dressing in their favorite costumes (fancy dress)," promoter Live Nation said Wednesday. 

 The Oct. 30-31 "Harryween" concerts, with opening act Orville Peck, fall under Styles' upcoming global "Love on Tour." General-public tickets go on sale Friday, March 6, at 10 a.m., with registration now open for Ticketmaster Verified Fan, an effort to fight ticket-scalping.

"Fine Line," Styles' second album since leaving the vocal group One Direction, hit No. 1 upon release in December. 

