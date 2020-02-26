Harry Styles has added two Madison Square Garden Halloween concerts to his existing three July shows at the venue.

"Fans are encouraged to participate in the festivities by dressing in their favorite costumes (fancy dress)," promoter Live Nation said Wednesday.

The Oct. 30-31 "Harryween" concerts, with opening act Orville Peck, fall under Styles' upcoming global "Love on Tour." General-public tickets go on sale Friday, March 6, at 10 a.m., with registration now open for Ticketmaster Verified Fan, an effort to fight ticket-scalping.

"Fine Line," Styles' second album since leaving the vocal group One Direction, hit No. 1 upon release in December.

