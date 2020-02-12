TODAY'S PAPER
Hilary Duff returns to making music, this time with LI's Matthew Koma

Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma attend the Amazon

Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma attend the Amazon Prime Video's Golden Globe Awards After Party on Jan. 6, 2019, in Beverly Hills, Calif.  Credit: Getty Images / Emma McIntyre

By Newsday Staff
Hilary Duff has returned to music, collaborating with her husband, Seaford native Matthew Koma, on a cover of Third Eye Blind's "Never Let You Go," E! Online reports. The track, produced by Grammy winner RAC, was released Wednesday. Koma, leader of the band Winnetka Bowling League, says he's a big fan of Third Eye Blind's Stephan Jenkins, and the song is a tribute to him.

"Younger" star Duff's  most recent musical efforts were her 2016 single, "Little Lies" and 2015 album, "Breathe In, Breathe Out."

Duff announced the track on Instagram: "VOLUME UP! It's a bop and I sing with my husband @matthewkoma who thinks(dreams) he's best friends with Stephan Jenkins. Instead we just cover his songs ..... @rac making all of Matthews dreams come true. Out today!!!"

And Koma wrote in his own post, "One time, Stephan Jenkins called me an obsessed fan. Maybe it's because I address my amazon packages to his name? Anyway, here's a cover of @thirdeyeblind I sang with my wife @hilaryduff and our son @rac."

Duff and Koma, both 32, were married in December and are the parents of a 1-year-old daughter, Banks. Duff has son Luca, 7, with her ex-husband, former NHL Islanders center Mike Comrie.

