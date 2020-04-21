TODAY'S PAPER
LI's Chuck D, De La Soul  to appear on livestreamed hip-hop benefit

 Chuck D performs onstage during Michael Muller's Heaven, presented by The Art of Elysium, on January 5, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.  Credit: Getty Images for The Art of Elys/Randy Shropshire

By Newsday Staff
The Universal Hip-Hop Museum will put on "Hip-Hop Loves NY," a livestream benefit event Thursday to aid healthcare workers in New York.

The event, streaming from 6-9 p.m., will feature a bevy of old-school rappers, including Ice T, Kurtis Blow, Mike Epps, Amityville's De La Soul, Naughty by Nature, Biz Markie, Dave East, Roosevelt's Chuck D, Kid N Play, Sugar Hill Gang, Big Daddy Kane and more. Ralph McDaniels,  creator of the seminal 1980s TV show "Video Music Box," will host.

The Universal Hip-Hop Museum is hosting the benefit alongside Mass Appeal and YouTube, with the event livestreaming on Mass Appeal’s YouTube channel.

Proceeds  will go toward SOMOS Community Care, a network of more than 2500 healthcare providers throughout New York City, and The Bronx Community Relief Effort, an effort focused on meeting the most essential needs in that borough.

