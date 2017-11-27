Put down the eggnog and stop shopping, the spirit of the holiday season lives within the music. Here are shows that will help extract the Scrooge and highlight your inner elf:

TUESDAY, NOV. 28

TRAIN

The pop-rock band from San Francisco gets its jingle on for the “Shake Up Christmas” tour supporting new album, “Christmas in Tahoe” at The Paramount in Huntington. (8 p.m., $74.50-$199.50, 631-673-7300, paramountny.com)

WED., NOV. 29

A DRAG QUEEN CHRISTMAS

Watch as contestants from “RuPaul’s Drag Race” on VH1 strut down the catwalk rocking out to holiday hits at The Paramount in Huntington. (8 p.m., $22.50-$77.50)

DEC. 2

DAVE KOZ

The Grammy-nominated saxophonist celebrates his Christmas tour’s 20th anniversary with special guests David Benoit, Rick Braun, Peter White and Selina Albright at Tilles Center for the Performing Arts at LIU Post in Brookville. (8 p.m., $48-$78, 516-299-3100, tillescenter.org)

CHANTICLEER

Nicknamed “The World’s Reigning Male Chorus,” this 12- man vocal unit will put its original spin on holiday classics at Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center. (8 p.m., $50-$70, 631-288-1500, whbpac.org)

AZTEC TWO-STEP

This folk-rock duo will celebrate the release of a new album, “Naked,” by mixing new cuts with holiday songs and fan favorites at YMCA Boulton Center in Bay Shore. (8 p.m., $45, 631-969-1101, boultoncenter.org)

DEC. 3

RONNIE SPECTOR

Join the fun as the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer holds the “Best Christmas Party Ever,” performing iconic seasonal rockers and her own hits at Suffolk Theater in Riverhead. (7:30 p.m., $55-79, 631-727-4343, suffolktheater.com)

DEC. 8

IRISH CHRISTMAS IN AMERICA

Enjoy this traditional Irish performance with fiddles, flutes, uilleann pipes and harps, featuring special guest vocalist Niamh Farrell and Irish dancer Samantha Harvey at Patchogue Theatre. (8 p.m., $20-$30, 631-207-1313, patchoguetheatre.org)

EILEEN IVERS

The Queen of Celtic Fiddle brings her “An Nollaig: An Irish Christmas” show, which blends Wren Day songs with Christmas carols and some Irish jigging, at YMCA Boulton Center in Bay Shore. (8 p.m., $50)

DEC. 9

JOHNNY MATHIS

Listen to the legendary singer, known as “The Voice of Christmas,” as he croons his songs “Chances Are,” “It’s Not for Me to Say” and “Misty” plus holiday chestnuts at Tilles Center at LIU Post in Brookville. (8 p.m., $60-$200)

DESERT HIGHWAY BAND

The vocal blending of harmonies is the center of this Eagles tribute band during its “Eagles Christmas” show at the Smithtown Center. (8 p.m., $40, 631-724-3700, smithtownpac.org)

DEC. 10

CHERISH THE LADIES

Hear Christmas carols performed with old-school Irish instrumentation led by flutist Joanie Madden in “A Celtic Christmas” at Landmark on Main Street in Port Washington. (7 p.m., $35-$40, 516-767-6444, landmarkonmainstreet.org,)

DEC. 15

“AND SO THIS IS CHRISTMAS”

Carlo Cantamessa performs an evening of Christmas-themed songs as late Beatle John Lennon at the Smithtown Center. (8 p.m., $35)

DEC. 16

ROCKABILLY CHRISTMAS

Get swingin’ with Jason D. Williams, Gene Casey & the Lone Sharks and Prentiss McNeil as they put their ’50s spin on the season at Suffolk Theater in Riverhead. (8 p.m., $39-$45)

DEC. 17

“BELIEVE”

Mixing circus performers with a live orchestra performing holiday-themed music equals Cirque Musica’s holiday show at NYCB Live at Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale. (7 p.m., $39.50-$89.50, 516-231-4848, nycblive.com)

DEC. 20

JEWEL

The Alaskan singer-songwriter brings her “Handmade Holiday” tour to NYCB Theatre at Westbury with a preshow craft fair that invites patrons to make artisanal gifts. (8 p.m., $45-$145, 516-334-0800, thetheatreatwestbury.com)

DEC. 22

SAL VALENTINETTI

The “America’s Got Talent” finalist from Bethpage returns home to start a new holiday tradition with his fellow “AGT” semifinalist Christian Guardino of Patchogue as his guest at NYCB Theatre at Westbury. (8 p.m., $39.50$49.50)

DEC. 23

JAZZ CHRISTMAS

Christmas gets a jazzy spin with “A Gospel According to Jazz Christmas,” featuring Grammy-winning saxophonist Kirk Whalum along with his vocalist brother Kevin Whalum, John Stoddart, Sheléa and Jonathan Butler, at The Madison Theatre at Molloy College (4 and 8 p.m., $45-$75, 516-323-4444, madisontheatreny.org)