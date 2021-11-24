Holiday concerts are happening all over Long Island. Start the season with some music to get in the spirit! Here are 18 shows happening in nine different towns throughout Nassau and Suffolk:

NOV. 28

CHRIS ISAAK

Witness Mr. "Wicked Game" get all holly jolly as he covers Christmas classics like "Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer" and "Hey Santa!" along with delivering his signature songs "Baby Did a Bad Bad Thing" and "Somebody’s Crying."

WHEN/WHERE 8 p.m., The Paramount, 370 New York Avenue, Huntington

INFO 631-673-7300, paramountny.com

ADMISSION $49.50-$89.50

NOV. 29

ATLANTIC WIND SYMPHONY

Enjoy an evening of symphonic holiday music delivered by Long Island’s oldest professional concert band, the Atlantic Wind Symphony with guest vocalist Broadway Tenor Eric Anthony Lopez ("Phantom of the Opera"). The show will include a crowd singalong as well as a traditional musical narration of " ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas."

WHEN/WHERE 7 p.m., Patchogue Theatre, 71 East Main Street, Patchogue

INFO 631-207-1313, patchoguetheatre.org

ADMISSION $9-$24

DEC. 2-4 and 23

NUTCRACKER CONCERT

Witness The Jazz Loft of Stony Brook recreating Duke Ellington and Billy Strayhorn’s arrangement of Tchaikovsky’s "Nutcracker Suite" with a 17-piece Big Band, led by Jazz Loft president Tom Manuel, who will also narrate the storyline. A set of holiday songs performed by jazz singer Allan Harris (Dec. 2-4) or Grammy-nominated singer Nicole Zuraitis (Dec. 23) will follow.

WHEN/WHERE 7 p.m. plus a 2 p.m. matinee on Dec. 4, The Jazz Loft, 275 Christian Avenue, Stony Brook

INFO 631-751-1895, thejazzloft.org

ADMISSION $35 ($30 seniors, $25 students)

DEC. 3

SARAH BRIGHTMAN

Broadway diva Sarah Brightman ("Phantom of the Opera") tackles classics from the Christmas canon and fan favorites accompanied by orchestra and a choir in her "A Christmas Symphony" tour.

WHEN/WHERE 8 p.m., Tilles Center for the Performing Arts on LIU Post campus, 720 Northern Blvd, Brookville

INFO 516-299-3100, tillescenter.org

ADMISSION $72-$234

DEC. 4

ELVIS HOLIDAY TRIBUTE CONCERT

See Shawn Klush and Cody Ray Slaughter take turns portraying the King of Rock & Roll in this show highlighting material from Elvis Presley’s Christmas albums backed by The Fabulous Ambassadors as well as The Blackwood Quartet.

WHEN/WHERE 8 p.m., NYCB Theatre at Westbury, 960 Brush Hollow Road, Westbury

INFO 516-247-5200, thetheatreatwestbury.com

ADMISSION $25.50-$99.50

DEC. 5

DAVE KOZ & FRIENDS

Saxophonist Dave Koz will be joined by South African guitarist/singer Jonathan Butler, trumpeter Rick Braun, fellow saxophonist Richard Elliot and vocalist Rebecca Jade for his "Christmas Tour 2021." Expect a set list filled with holiday hits including a Hanukkah medley!

WHEN/WHERE 7 p.m., Tilles Center for the Performing Arts Center on LIU Post campus, 720 Northern Blvd., Brookville

INFO 516-299-3100, tillescenter.org

ADMISSION $53-$88

DEC. 9

CIRQUE MUSICA HOLIDAY SPECTACULAR

Watch circus acts such as acrobats, dancers and cyclists perform before your eyes while accompanied by an orchestra playing holiday favorites.

WHEN/WHERE 7 p.m., NYCB Theatre at Westbury, 960 Brush Hollow Road, Westbury

INFO 516-247-5200, thetheatreatwestbury.com

ADMISSION $39.50-$109.50

DEC. 10

ROCKABILLY XMAS

The house will be shakin’ as pianist Jason D. Williams pairs with Gene Casey & the Lonesharks for an evening of rockabilly Christmas craziness presented by East End radio station WLNG.

WHEN/WHERE 8 p.m., Suffolk Theater, 118 E. Main Street, Riverhead

INFO 631-727-4343, suffolktheater.com

ADMISSION $45-$49

JOYFUL CHRISTMAS

Join Grammy-winning Celtic fiddler Eileen Ivers, star of "Riverdance," for an evening that blends traditional Wren Day songs, poems and roots music celebrating the joy of the season.

WHEN/WHERE 8 p.m., Patchogue Theatre, 71 East Main Street, Patchogue

INFO 631-207-1313, patchoguetheatre.org

ADMISSION $30-$60

DECADIA

Take a trip back to the awesome ‘80s with Decadia who will deck the halls by performing holiday pop hits such as Wham’s "Last Christmas," Billy Squier’s "Christmas Is the Time to Say I Love You" and Bryan Adams’ rendition of "Run Rudolph Run."

WHEN/WHERE 9 p.m., Mulcahy’s Pub & Concert Hall, 3232 Railroad Avenue, Wantagh

INFO 516-783-7500, muls.com

ADMISSION $15 at the door ($12 in advance)

DEC. 11

BROADWAY HOLIDAY

Catch five Broadway vocal veterans performing an exclusive show made specifically for Tilles Center from producer Stephen DeAngelis. Rick Faugno ("Jersey Boys"), Shereen Pimentel ("West Side Story"), Wade Preston ("Movin’ Out"), Carrie St. Louis ("Kinky Boots," "Wicked," "Rock of Ages") and Alyssa Wray ("American Idol") will perform selections from their previous work plus holiday selections under the musical direction of pianist Rachel Dean.

WHEN/WHERE 8 p.m., Tilles Center for the Performing Arts on LIU Post campus, 720 Northern Blvd., Brookville

INFO 516-299-3100, tillescenter.org

ADMISSION $35-$60

DEC. 12

CHERISH THE LADIES

Take in the warmth of this Irish-American supergroup quintet of folk music performers who blend Celtic music with holiday music in "A Celtic Christmas."

WHEN/WHERE 7 p.m., Landmark on Main Street — Jeanne Rimsky Theater, 232 Main Street, Suite 1, Port Washington

INFO 516-767-6444, landmarkonmainstreet.org

ADMISSION $37-$47

DEC. 15

BIG BAD VOODOO DADDY

Be part of this 7-piece swing band’s "Wild & Swingin' Holiday Party" where they will jazz up standards like "You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch," "Winter Wonderland" and "Frosty the Snowman."

WHEN/WHERE 8 p.m., The Paramount, 370 New York Avenue, Huntington

INFO 631-673-7300, paramountny.com

ADMISSION $45-$105

DEC. 17

LORDS OF 52nd STREET

Enjoy a set of Billy Joel classics with a holiday twist as the Piano Man’s original band consisting of drummer Liberty DeVitto, saxophonist Richie Cannata and guitarist Russell Javors take the stage for their annual holiday show.

WHEN/WHERE 8 p.m., Suffolk Theater, 118 E. Main Street, n Riverhead

INFO 631-727-4343, suffolktheater.com

ADMISSION $45-$55

DEC. 18

TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA

After a two-year hiatus, TSO returns to Long Island with "Christmas Eve and Other Stories" from its 1996 debut album of the same name marking the orchestra’s 25th anniversary. The show blends an arena rock band with a full string orchestra backed by a massive multimedia production with pyrotechnics, lasers and video.

WHEN/WHERE 3 and 8 p.m., UBS Arena at Belmont Park, 2400 Hempstead Turnpike, Elmont

INFO 516-517-0640, ubsarena.com

ADMISSION $43.50-$83.50

EGGNOG ROMP

See the Jazz Loft’s six-piece band, led by Tom Manuel, play holiday music New Orleans-style while the crowd enjoys homemade spiced eggnog.

WHEN/WHERE 7 p.m., The Jazz Loft, 275 Christian Avenue, Stony Brook

INFO 631-751-1895, thejazzloft.org

ADMISSION $35 ($30 seniors, $25 students)

DEC. 19

SAL VALENTINETTI

Here comes Sally Claus! The boy from Bethpage is back croonin’ tunes from his holiday album, "Christmas Presents."

WHEN/WHERE 7 p.m., NYCB Theatre at Westbury, 960 Brush Hollow Road, Westbury

INFO 516-247-5200, thetheatreatwestbury.com

ADMISSION $34.50-$83

COUNTESS LUANN

Don’t miss this original cast member of "The Real Housewives of New York City" Luann de Lesseps as she holds her annual holiday cabaret-style show, "A Very Countess Christmas."

WHEN/WHERE 8 p.m., The Paramount, 370 New York Avenue, Huntington

INFO 631-673-7300, paramountny.com

ADMISSION $39.50-$79.50