Local Live: Top 5 concerts to see on LI this week

Jump in a time machine for this week’s concerts and head back to the ‘60s, ‘70s and ‘80s. Plus add a little Celtic St. Patrick’s Day celebration for good measure to round out the Top 5.

THE CONCERT FOR BANGLADESH REVISITED

Return to August 1, 1971 when George Harrison and friends took over Madison Square Garden as LI cover band Wonderous Stories re-creates the show with some special guests.

“We are the core band plus we have a horn section, sitars, Indian instruments, two drummers, an extra keyboard player and a choir,” says singer/guitarist/bassist Kenny Forgione, who is staging this show for the 9th time. “It’s like a love fest. You can feel the warm vibe in the room.”

WHEN/WHERE 8 p.m., Friday, March 13, LIU Post’s Tilles Center, 720 Northern Blvd., Brookville

INFO $46-$71, 516-299-3100, tillescenter.org

TOMMY JAMES & THE SHONDELLS

Watch out for the cavalcade of hits when James comes to town ranging from “Hanky Panky” to “Crystal Blue Persuasion” to “I Think We’re Alone Now” to “Crimson and Clover” to show stopper, “Mony Mony.”

“The whole idea of ‘Mony Mony’ was to put people back on the dance floor,” says James. “There’s not much oxygen left in the room when we are done playing that song.”

After 55 years of success, James claims his longevity is due to the songs.

“I think there’s good energy around the music,” says James. “The biggest compliment the public can give you is making you part of the landscape.”

The Grass Roots and the Buckinghams open the show.

WHEN/WHERE 8 p.m., Saturday, March 14, NYCB Theatre at Westbury, 960 Brush Hollow Road. Westbury

INFO $39.50-$130.50, 516-247-5200, thetheatreatwestbury.com

RED HOT CHILLI PIPERS

Picture traditional Scottish bagpipe music interwoven with rock and roll spawning the birth of a new musical genre, “Bagrock.”

“The bagpipes take on the lyrical parts and the band plays the rhythm, harmonies and melodies,” says piper William Armstrong. “All band members wear red socks, black kilts, red sporran and black shirts. We even have choreography that fits in with the music and we interact with the crowd.”

WHEN/WHERE 7 p.m., Tuesday, March 17, Patchogue Theatre, 71 East Main Street, Patchogue

INFO $29-$63, 631-207-1313. patchoguetheatre.org

RAIN — BEATLES TRIBUTE

Experience the entire career of the Beatles all in one night as tribute band Rain takes the crowd from “The Ed Sullivan Show” to the “Let It Be” rooftop concert.

“We go through the high points of their career — the movie years, the Shea Stadium concert, ‘Sgt. Pepper’ and ‘Abbey Road.’ The album covers even come to life on stage,” says singer/guitarist Steve Landes, who portrays John Lennon. “There are half-dozen costume changes plus in between songs we do the onstage banter with Liverpudlian humor.”

WHEN/WHERE 8 p.m., Thursday, March 19, NYCB Theatre at Westbury, 960 Brush Hollow Road, Westbury

INFO $39.50-$125, 516-247-5200, thetheatreatwestbury.com

HOWARD JONES

Long Island has been a sweet spot for Jones since 1984.

“My very first radio plays in the United States were on WLIR,” says Jones. “They jumped on my first single, ‘New Song,’ right from the beginning and continued to support me for decades.”

This time around HoJo is performing in an acoustic trio format.

“Playing my songs acoustically gives them a new flavor,” says Jones. “These shows are more intimate. I tell quite a few stories and people connect with that. It shows a side of me that I can’t show when I’m doing the big electronic shows.”

WHEN/WHERE 8 p.m., Thursday, March 19, The Paramount, 370 New York Avenue, Huntington

INFO $28-$130, 631-673-7300, paramountny.com