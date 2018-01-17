He didn’t sing it, but Howard Stern essentially told Jon Bon Jovi, “I’ll Be There For You” on his radio show Wednesday, agreeing to induct Bon Jovi into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland in April.

“I am so honored that you asked me,” Stern, who grew up in Roosevelt and Rockville Centre, told Bon Jovi Wednesday. “I am thrilled to do it.”

Stern became the first inductor to be confirmed for this year’s Rock Hall class, which also includes The Cars, Dire Straits, Moody Blues, Nina Simone and Sister Rosetta Tharpe. The ceremony will be held on April 14 and will air later on HBO.

“We had been looked over a couple times, and it’s really an honor to consider your being in the same building as the greatest of the greats, whether it’s Elvis or the Beatles or the Stones,” Bon Jovi told Stephen Colbert on “The Late Show” Tuesday. “Just the idea that the music that you made has been known to generations of people makes you feel good.”

Tickets for the next leg of Bon Jovi’s “This House Is Not For Sale” tour, including shows at Madison Square Garden on May 9 and 10, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.