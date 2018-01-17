TODAY'S PAPER
Overcast 34° Good Evening
Overcast 34° Good Evening
EntertainmentMusic

Howard Stern will induct Bon Jovi into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

The radio shock jock is the first inductor to be confirmed for this year’s Rock Hall class, which includes The Cars, Moody Blues and Nina Simone.

Howard Stern, left, seen here on on March

Howard Stern, left, seen here on on March 24, 2016, will induct Bon Jovi into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Photo Credit: Getty Images/Dimitrios Kambouris / Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

By Glenn Gamboa glenn.gamboa@newsday.com @ndmusic
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

He didn’t sing it, but Howard Stern essentially told Jon Bon Jovi, “I’ll Be There For You” on his radio show Wednesday, agreeing to induct Bon Jovi into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland in April.

“I am so honored that you asked me,” Stern, who grew up in Roosevelt and Rockville Centre, told Bon Jovi Wednesday. “I am thrilled to do it.”

Stern became the first inductor to be confirmed for this year’s Rock Hall class, which also includes The Cars, Dire Straits, Moody Blues, Nina Simone and Sister Rosetta Tharpe. The ceremony will be held on April 14 and will air later on HBO.

“We had been looked over a couple times, and it’s really an honor to consider your being in the same building as the greatest of the greats, whether it’s Elvis or the Beatles or the Stones,” Bon Jovi told Stephen Colbert on “The Late Show” Tuesday. “Just the idea that the music that you made has been known to generations of people makes you feel good.”

Tickets for the next leg of Bon Jovi’s “This House Is Not For Sale” tour, including shows at Madison Square Garden on May 9 and 10, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.

Headshot

Glenn Gamboa is Newsday's music critic, covering entertainment news and events since 2000.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More Entertainment

Copies of Michael Wolff's Report: ‘Fire and Fury’ to become a TV series
Ann Curry gives a lengthy interview on Curry: ‘Not surprised by allegations’ against Lauer
Kelsey Grammer, left, as Frasier Crane, and David Frasier Crane, and 4 other TV shrinks
BBC America's ‘Blue Planet II’: Worthy sequel with a warning
Water.org co-founder Matt Damon is teaming up with Damon, Stella Artois team up in new Super Bowl ad
Matt Damon appears in First peek at Matt Damon's Super Bowl ad