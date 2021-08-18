Joining numerous other stars on Billy Joel's iconic song, Syosset-raised Idina Menzel hits the final, soaring note in a new music video for "New York State of Mind" to help promote the city's comeback from the pandemic.

Produced by the volunteer civic group NYCNext, the 6½-minute video, released Sunday, was co-conceived, co-arranged and co-orchestrated by Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Tom Kitt, raised in Port Washington through age 13, and includes Joel's Sag Harbor-raised singer daughter, Alexa Ray Joel.

"NY State of Mind is live!" wrote "Wicked" Tony Award winner Menzel, 50, on her social media. "Our mission is to help build the next New York — a better & more equitable place for all. Go to http://NYCNext.org for a list of opportunities to make a positive impact on the city I love most. How will you help?"

" 'New York was her town, and it always would be,' " Alexa Ray Joel, 35, wrote on Instagram, paraphrasing a line from the opening of Woody Allen's "Manhattan" (1979). "Thank you for having me @nycnext What an honor! … We want to celebrate our artists, as well as the city we love, and inspire everyone to step in and support NYC, in whatever way works for them. This Volunteer Only Movement is a testament to the great spirit of New Yorkers — creative, passionate DOers who step in to help one another, and their city, when the going gets tough."

Hicksville-raised music legend Billy Joel, who has homes in Sag Harbor and Centre Island, is on tour and has not commented publicly on the video. Joel's much-covered "New York State of Mind" appears on the 1976 album "Turnstiles," recorded at Ultra-Sonic Studios in Hempstead.

The video includes more than two dozen stars from Broadway, television and music in locations across all five boroughs. Stephen Colbert contributes a lyric from the roof of The Ed Sullivan Theater, where he shoots his late-night CBS talk show. Suzanne Vega sings from Tom's Restaurant, made famous by her 1982 song "Tom's Diner" and countless establishing shots on "Seinfeld." Tony Award winner LaChanze sings on the roof of the Steinway & Sons piano factory in Astoria. Lady Gaga bandleader Brian Newman and his wife, neo-burlesque performer Angie Pontani, emote by the Wonder Wheel in Coney Island. Menzel was filmed at an Open Jar rehearsal studio in Times Square.

Other locations include the Brooklyn Museum, Columbia University, Red Hook Winery, Maimonides Park, New York University and the South Bronx cultural center La Casita de Chema.

Subscribe to the Entertainment newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"Never underestimate the power of a group of committed creative passionate volunteers," NYCNext tweeted on Tuesday. "NEWYORKERS come together and reimagine their city better!!!!"