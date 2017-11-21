MAVIS STAPLES “If All I Was Was Black” BOTTOM LINE Gospel-R&B great’s political album sounds beautiful, could use more urgency.

Gospel heroine Mavis Staples and her Chicago hometown collaborator, Jeff Tweedy of Wilco, decided to make a political album without naming current events — Tweedy has said “Little Bit,” the opening song of “If All I Was Was Black” (Anti-), initially included a roll call of those who’ve recently died due to injustice and police brutality.

On their third album together, Staples and Tweedy aimed for timeless and universal — “No Time for Crying,” a gentle ’70s funk throwback with bursts of Parliament-style guitar, concludes, “We’ve got work to do.” Meanwhile, “We Go High” appropriates Michelle Obama’s 2016 applause line.

The result is a thoughtful, mannered album, full of beautifully subtle singing, but it never finds a roaring, “Freedom Highway”-style protest anthem the times so desperately crave.