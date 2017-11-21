TODAY'S PAPER
Broken Clouds 55° Good Afternoon
Broken Clouds 55° Good Afternoon
EntertainmentMusic

‘If All I Was Was Black’ review: Mavis Staples’ thoughtful, subtle album

"If All I Was Was Black" is the latest release by Mavis Staples and her third collaboration with Jeff Tweedy. Photo Credit: Anti-

By Steve Knopper  Special to Newsday
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

MAVIS STAPLES

“If All I Was Was Black”

BOTTOM LINE Gospel-R&B great’s political album sounds beautiful, could use more urgency.

Gospel heroine Mavis Staples and her Chicago hometown collaborator, Jeff Tweedy of Wilco, decided to make a political album without naming current events — Tweedy has said “Little Bit,” the opening song of “If All I Was Was Black” (Anti-), initially included a roll call of those who’ve recently died due to injustice and police brutality.

On their third album together, Staples and Tweedy aimed for timeless and universal — “No Time for Crying,” a gentle ’70s funk throwback with bursts of Parliament-style guitar, concludes, “We’ve got work to do.” Meanwhile, “We Go High” appropriates Michelle Obama’s 2016 applause line.

The result is a thoughtful, mannered album, full of beautifully subtle singing, but it never finds a roaring, “Freedom Highway”-style protest anthem the times so desperately crave.

By Steve Knopper  Special to Newsday
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More Entertainment

Charlie Rose sits on a CBS, PBS cut ties with Charlie Rose amid allegations
Charlie Rose attends a benefit in Bellport, where Diocese rescinds award to Charlie Rose amid allegations
These are the reality TV shows LIers Google the most
Charlie Rose attends The Hollywood Reporter's 35 Most Rose suspended after report of unwanted sexual advances
Della Reese poses for a photo in October 'Touched by an Angel' star Della Reese dies at 86
Series from Best TV shows on Netflix