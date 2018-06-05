TODAY'S PAPER
68° Good Evening
68° Good Evening
EntertainmentMusic

iHeartRadio Music Festival performers include Mariah Carey, Carrie Underwood, more 

Mariah Carey arrives at the 75th annual Golden

Mariah Carey arrives at the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on Jan. 7, 2018.  Photo Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Jordan Strauss

By The Associated Press
Print

Justin Timberlake, Carrie Underwood, Shawn Mendes, Mariah Carey and Imagine Dragons are among the acts that will play the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas this summer.

The festival announced the performers on Tuesday. Jack White, Jason Aldean, Sam Smith and Rae Sremmurd are among the other big-name performers. The two-day festival will be held at the T-Mobile Arena on Sept. 21 and 22.

Ryan Seacrest will host the festival, which will also be broadcast live on iHeartRadio stations and in a televised special on The CW Network on Oct. 7 and 8.

Luke Bryan, Panic! At the Disco, Lynard Skynyrd and Kelly Clarkson will also perform. Tickets go on sale to the general public on June 15.

By The Associated Press

More Entertainment

Julianna Margulies stars in AMC's "Dietland." AMC's new 'Dietland': Dark, funny and very engaging
Internationally known fashion designer Kate Spade was found Recent notable deaths
In a place where kids rule these intense New shows, movies streaming on Netflix for kids
John Goodman at the 2018 Winter Television Critics 'Roseanne's' Goodman keeps mum on cancellation
Samantha Bee, seen in May 2016, issued a Trump calls comedian backlash ‘double standard’
Samantha Bee, center, host of "Full Frontal with Samantha Bee to Ivanka Trump: 'I crossed a line'