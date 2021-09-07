TODAY'S PAPER
Imagine Dragons to perform Valentine's Day concert at UBS Arena

Dan Reynolds and the rest of Imagine Dragons

Dan Reynolds and the rest of Imagine Dragons have a date at UBS Arena in Elmont on Feb. 14. Credit: Invision / AP / Amy Harris

By David J. Criblez david.criblez@newsday.com @DavidJCriblez
Print

Spend a romantic evening in Elmont as Imagine Dragons headlines the new UBS Arena on Valentine’s Day at Belmont Park. The band will bring its 2022 Mercury Tour to Long Island for its only performance in the tristate area.

The pop-rock band from Las Vegas dropped its fifth studio album, "Mercury — Act 1," on Friday. This tour will not only support its new release but also celebrate the band’s 10th anniversary. Over the past decade, Imagine Dragons has sold 46 million albums spawning hits singles like "Believer," "Thunder," "Whatever It Takes" and the Grammy Award-winning "Radioactive."

Tickets go on sale Friday via ticketmaster.com at 10 a.m. American Express cardholders have presale access Tuesday through 10 p.m. Thursday.

The arena will, of course, be the new home for the New York Islanders. In addition to Imagine Dragons, other acts scheduled to perform there are country music singer Eric Church on Dec. 4 and legendary rock band Geneis, with its "Last Domino" tour on Dec. 10.

Headshot of Newsday employee David Criblez on June

David J. Criblez is a reporter for Newsday's exploreLI, covering entertainment-related events from local music to stand-up comedy to festivals.

