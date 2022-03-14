TODAY'S PAPER
Incubus coming to Jones Beach on July 31

Brandon Boyd of Incubus released a new single

Brandon Boyd of Incubus released a new single last week. Credit: Getty Images/Kevin Winter

By David J. Criblez david.criblez@newsday.com @DavidJCriblez
Wantagh is about to get a shot of alternative adrenaline as Incubus headlines Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater on July 31. Special guests Sublime With Rome and the Aquadolls will open the show.

"Summerrrrrr timeeee!!! Can’t wait to see you and your city with @sublimewithrome and @theaquadolls," Incubus posted on all its social media platforms.

Although the band hasn't released a studio album since 2017’s "8," Incubus lead singer Brandon Boyd dropped a new solo record, "Echoes & Cocoons" last week.

Sublime With Rome is touring behind its third release, "Blessings" from 2019 while the Aquadolls are currently getting attention for their new single, "Cry Baby."

Incubus tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. via ticketmaster.com. Citi Card members have access to a presale starting Tuesday at 10 a.m. through Thursday at 10 p.m. For more presale details, visit: citientertainment.com. Check Ticketmaster’s website for other presale opportunities.

