TODAY'S PAPER
57° Good Evening
SEARCH
57° Good Evening
EntertainmentMusic

J Balvin says he is experiencing acute depressive episode

Colombian reggaeton phenomenon J Balvin shared over

 Colombian reggaeton phenomenon J Balvin shared over social media that he is experiencing an episode of depression. Credit: Getty Images for Spotify / Matt Winkelmeyer

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Print

Colombian reggaeton star J Balvin, who has talked previously about suffering from depression, reached out to fans Tuesday, saying that he is currently experiencing an acute episode.

In a series of five short videos Tuesday on Instagram Stories — captured on at least one website before the content cycled out as normal after 24 hours on that platform — Balvin speaks in Spanish about anxiety and depression. "I don't like acting or faking my happiness or that everything is perfect," he said in a translated transcription posted by sites including ABC Radio News and USA Today. "Like any human being, I've had some challenges."

The 35-year-old recording artist, born José Álvaro Osorio Balvin, added, "I'm fragile and vulnerable. Possibly more than all of you," but said more positively, "Soon the storm will pass and I'll be back cracking jokes with you all. I'm not here to act but to be real and share what I'm feeling in the moment." He concluded by saying, "I love you all."

Clinical depression, also called, major depressive disorder, has no specific cause, according to Harvard Medical School, but instead a variety factors that can range from faulty mood-regulation by the brain to diet, medication and physical-health factors.

Public figures who have discussed their depression include singers Bruce Springsteen and Justin Bieber, actors Dwayne Johnson, Jon Hamm and Sophie Turner, and the late "60 Minutes" correspondent Mike Wallace.

Balvin is a global phenomenon, with multiple YouTube videos that have garnered more than a billion views each.

Exclusive subscription offer

Newsday covers the stories that matter most to Long Islanders. We dig deep to uncover the facts, hold the powerful in check and keep a watchful eye on Long Island.

Your digital subscription, starting at $1, supports local journalism vital to the community.

SUBSCRIBE NOW
By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday

More Entertainment

Erika Girardi said of her decision to 'RHOBH' star Erika Girardi divorcing her husband
Real-life spouses Hilarie Burton and Jeffrey Dean Morgan Burton joins husband Morgan on 'The Walking Dead'
Jeannie Mai, a celebrity competitor on "Dancing with Jeannie Mai leaves 'DWTS' after throat surgery
Annaleigh Ashford as Gina and Thomas Middleditch as 'B Positive': Comfort food for a hungry audience
Emma D'Arcy as Astrid, Nick Frost as Gus 'Truth Seekers':Comic horror series shows some potential
"The Talk" co-host Eve, who has been doing Eve leaving CBS' 'The Talk' after four seasons
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search