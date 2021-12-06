TODAY'S PAPER
Jack Johnson, Joe Bonamassa headed to Jones Beach

Jack Johnson performs during 2017 Farm Aid

 Jack Johnson performs during 2017 Farm Aid on Sept. 16, 2017 in Burgettstown, Pennsylvania.  Credit: Getty Images/Matt Kincaid

By David J. Criblez david.criblez@newsday.com @DavidJCriblez
Get ready for the Jack and Joe attack as singer/songwriter Jack Johnson and blues guitarist Joe Bonamassa are coming to Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater during the summer of 2022.

Johnson, along with opener Durand Jones and The Indications, will play the second night of his tour on the second show of the season at the Wantagh venue on June 22. Fans are hoping a new album will drop soon as Johnson hasn’t released any music since 2017’s "All the Light Above It Too."

Bonamassa plays with special guest The Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band on Aug. 19. He was recently nominated for a Grammy in the category of Best Contemporary Album for his "Royal Tea" from 2020 and just released a new album called "Time Clocks."

Tickets for both Johnson and Bonamassa’s shows go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. via livenation.com. Citi cardmembers have access to a Johnson presale starting Tuesday at 10 a.m. through Thursday at 10 p.m. Check the Live Nation website for Bonamassa presale opportunities.

Headshot of Newsday employee David Criblez on June

David J. Criblez is a reporter for Newsday's exploreLI, covering entertainment-related events from local music to stand-up comedy to festivals.

