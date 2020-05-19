The summer of 2020 is starting to turn into the summer of 2021 for Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh. The double bill of James Taylor and Jackson Browne, originally scheduled for July 8, has been postponed to July 10, 2021, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The singer-songwriters collectively made the announcement on a split-screen video conference call posted to their respective YouTube channels regarding their 27-day U.S. tour.

“This is our first actual tour together and we are deeply disappointed to have to reschedule it,” Browne says.

Taylor adds, “We’ve managed to move the entire thing exactly a year in the future. May of 2021, we are going to set the thing in motion.”

“We were hoping to reschedule it so it would happen sooner, but caution advises that we wait a full year,” says Browne, 71.

Taylor, 72, concludes, “We thank you for your patience and understanding. It’s been particularly encouraging and gratifying that so many of you have decided to hold onto your tickets. We will honor those tickets.”

Then both Rock & Roll Hall of Famers raised their drinks in a virtual toast and Taylor said, “Till next year!"

Those unable to attend the rescheduled date are instructed to go to their point of purchase for information on refunds.

