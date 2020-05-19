TODAY'S PAPER
60° Good Evening
SEARCH
60° Good Evening
EntertainmentMusic

James Taylor, Jackson Browne concert at Jones Beach rescheduled 

Singer-songwriters James Taylor, left, and Jackson Browne appear

Singer-songwriters James Taylor, left, and Jackson Browne appear in a composite image. Credit: Composite: Michael Kovac / Getty Images for J/P HRO Gala, left; Jesse Grant / Getty Images for NAMM

By David J. Criblez david.criblez@newsday.com @DavidJCriblez
Print

The summer of 2020 is starting to turn into the summer of 2021 for Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh. The double bill of James Taylor and Jackson Browne, originally scheduled for July 8, has been postponed to July 10, 2021, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The singer-songwriters collectively made the announcement on a split-screen video conference call posted to their respective YouTube channels regarding their 27-day U.S. tour. 

“This is our first actual tour together and we are deeply disappointed to have to reschedule it,” Browne says.

Taylor adds, “We’ve managed to move the entire thing exactly a year in the future. May of 2021, we are going to set the thing in motion.”

“We were hoping to reschedule it so it would happen sooner, but caution advises that we wait a full year,” says Browne, 71.

Taylor, 72, concludes, “We thank you for your patience and understanding. It’s been particularly encouraging and gratifying that so many of you have decided to hold onto your tickets. We will honor those tickets.”

Then both Rock & Roll Hall of Famers raised their drinks in a virtual toast and Taylor said, “Till next year!"

Those unable to attend the rescheduled date are instructed to go to their point of purchase for information on refunds.

Exclusive subscription offer

Newsday covers the stories that matter most to Long Islanders. We dig deep to uncover the facts, hold the powerful in check and keep a watchful eye on Long Island.

Your digital subscription, starting at $1, supports local journalism vital to the community.

SUBSCRIBE NOW
Headshot of Newsday employee David Criblez on June

David J. Criblez is a reporter for Newsday's exploreLI, covering entertainment-related events from local music to stand-up comedy to festivals.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

Media executive Andre Harrell died earlier this month. Tribute broadcast planned for late music exec Andre Harrell
Long Island Music Hall of Famer Joan Jett LIMHOF hosting TV special honoring front-line workers
Wendy Williams, pictured at an awards show in Wendy Williams takes time off from show due to medical issue
CeCe Moore of ABC's "The Genetic Detective." CeCe Moore talks forensic DNA, 'The Genetic Detective,' more
New Yorker Just Sam won this year's "American NYC's 'Just Sam' wins virtual 'American Idol'
Former "Bachelorette" stars Rachel Lindsay (season 13), left, 'Bachelorette' star speaks out on use of racial slur
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search