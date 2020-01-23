James Taylor, Jackson Browne share Jones Beach bill this summer
Singer-songwriters James Taylor and Jackson Browne are touring together this summer, with a July 8 date at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh.
Five-time Grammy-winner Taylor, whose album of Great American Songbook classics, "American Standard," drops Feb. 28, headlines. Among the 2000 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee's string of hits are "Fire and Rain," "You've Got a Friend," "Handy Man" and "Don't Let Me Be Lonely Tonight."
Works by 2004 Hall of Fame inductee Browne include the platinum albums "The Pretender" (1976), "Running on Empty" (1977) and "Lawyers in Love" (1983). Browne additionally is among the performers March 12 at Manhattan's Beacon Theatre for Love Rocks NYC, a benefit for the charitable meals organization God's Love We Deliver.
Ticket information will be released at a later date.
