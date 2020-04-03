Due to the coronavirus pandemic, James Taylor and His All-Star Band, with special guest Jackson Browne, have postponed their upcoming U.S. tour, which included a July 8 stop at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater.

A spokesman for the performers said "We are examining various time periods for rescheduling all of these dates, which may be as soon as late summer, pending the advice of health officials... Further information will be announced in a timely manner; your patience is appreciated while we work to get all dates rescheduled. Previously purchased tickets will be honored for all new dates and fans are encouraged to hold onto their tickets. If you have questions, please contact your point of purchase directly."

In a statement, the artists said:

"As this summer's tour of 27 towns and cities across the U.S. drew near, we've been increasingly excited to hit the road again. So it's deeply disappointing for both of us to have to call it off and reschedule (and reschedule we WILL)! As we all now realize, COVID-19 is a serious, real and present danger. Moreover, our public health is all of our responsibility. So let us listen to and follow the directions of our public healthcare people and support their efforts in this unprecedented time of global pandemic. Love those around you and, above all, stay safe and healthy."

