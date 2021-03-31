James Taylor and Jackson Browne are hoping the third time is the charm as the singer-songwriters’ July 8, 2020, Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater concert that was rescheduled to this July 10 is now being moved to Aug. 27.

"We appreciate your continued patience as we navigate these unchartered waters. We didn’t want to have to cancel this tour that we’ve been waiting so long to perform together, so we’ve been working to get these dates rescheduled to a time period when the U.S. is reopened and safe to gather for a concert," said Taylor and Browne in a joint statement. "Of course, we will be keeping a close eye and abide with all health and safety protocols throughout each venue and state. We can’t wait to get back on stage and see you out there soon."

All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the Aug. 27 show. Ticket holders unable to attend the new date must go to their point of purchase for refund information.

