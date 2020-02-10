When Janet Jackson kicks off her "Black Diamond World Tour" this summer, the "Unbreakable" star will include a stop at Madison Square Garden on July 14.

With what promoter LiveNation bills as "an all-new production" featuring new music from her upcoming album "Black Diamond," the show includes songs from the five-time Grammy winner's four-decade catalog plus "a special performance of [her 1989 No. 1 platinum album] 'Rhythm Nation 1814,' which recently marked its 30th Anniversary."

General-public tickets go on sale Thursday at LiveNation.com.

