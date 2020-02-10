TODAY'S PAPER
Janet Jackson's 'Black Diamond' tour to hit Madison Square Garden

Janet Jackson performs on the Pyramid stage

 Janet Jackson performs on the Pyramid stage on day four of Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 29, 2019 in Glastonbury, England.  Credit: Getty Images/Ian Gavan

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
When Janet Jackson kicks off her "Black Diamond World Tour" this summer, the "Unbreakable" star will include a stop at Madison Square Garden on July 14.

With what promoter LiveNation bills as "an all-new production" featuring new music from her upcoming album "Black Diamond," the show includes songs from the five-time Grammy winner's four-decade catalog plus "a special performance of [her 1989 No. 1 platinum album] 'Rhythm Nation 1814,' which recently marked its 30th Anniversary."

General-public tickets go on sale Thursday at LiveNation.com.

