Janet Jackson's 'Black Diamond' tour to hit Madison Square Garden
When Janet Jackson kicks off her "Black Diamond World Tour" this summer, the "Unbreakable" star will include a stop at Madison Square Garden on July 14.
With what promoter LiveNation bills as "an all-new production" featuring new music from her upcoming album "Black Diamond," the show includes songs from the five-time Grammy winner's four-decade catalog plus "a special performance of [her 1989 No. 1 platinum album] 'Rhythm Nation 1814,' which recently marked its 30th Anniversary."
General-public tickets go on sale Thursday at LiveNation.com.
