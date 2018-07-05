Janet Jackson resumes concert schedule after dad's death
Two days after the funeral for her father Joe Jackson, Janet Jackson said she was resuming her concert schedule this weekend.
"Hey, you guys," the singer-actress, 52, told fans in an Instagram video Wednesday. "It's been a pretty rough week," she said with a sigh, "but we're excited, I'm excited, we cannot wait to see you and it's been way too long. I miss you guys so much. I'm about to jump on this plane, start this tour and like I said," Jackson added with a chuckle," I can't wait to see you."
Jackson, who is featured in a cover-story interview in the current July-August issues of Essence magazine, confirmed in an accompanying post that she remained scheduled to perform Sunday at the Essence Festival at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans. "Thank u for all your love and support. Means so much to me during this time. Can’t wait to see you all on #SOTW tour," referring to her State of the World concert tour. "First stop: @essencefest."
The five-time Grammy Award winner, whose most recent album, "Unbreakable," reached No. 1 in October 2015, also is scheduled to perform July 28 at the Panorama New York City music festival at Randall's Island Park.
