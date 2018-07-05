Two days after the funeral for her father Joe Jackson, Janet Jackson said she was resuming her concert schedule this weekend.

"Hey, you guys," the singer-actress, 52, told fans in an Instagram video Wednesday. "It's been a pretty rough week," she said with a sigh, "but we're excited, I'm excited, we cannot wait to see you and it's been way too long. I miss you guys so much. I'm about to jump on this plane, start this tour and like I said," Jackson added with a chuckle," I can't wait to see you."

Jackson, who is featured in a cover-story interview in the current July-August issues of Essence magazine, confirmed in an accompanying post that she remained scheduled to perform Sunday at the Essence Festival at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans. "Thank u for all your love and support. Means so much to me during this time. Can’t wait to see you all on #SOTW tour," referring to her State of the World concert tour. "First stop: @essencefest."

The five-time Grammy Award winner, whose most recent album, "Unbreakable," reached No. 1 in October 2015, also is scheduled to perform July 28 at the Panorama New York City music festival at Randall's Island Park.