Jason Aldean coming to Jones Beach in August

Country music is coming in hot to Long Island this summer. Leading the pack is Jason Aldean who headlines Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater on August 7 with special guests HARDY and Lainey Wilson. This will be the third date on his "Back in the Saddle Tour" which he announced on stage Saturday night during his sold-out set at The Bonnaroo Farm from Manchester, TN.

"It’s been emotional being back on stage with my band for the first time in a year this weekend," said Aldean, 44. "It’s made us all even more ready to get back to life as we all know it. Being on the road makes all of us - the band, the crew and me - happy and I haven’t felt this excited about going on tour in 15 years."

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at jasonaldean.com. Citi cardmembers can purchase presale tickets starting Tuesday at noon via citientertainment.com.

Other country music acts set to play Jones Beach this summer include Thomas Rhett, Zac Brown Band and Dierks Bentley.

