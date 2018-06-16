TODAY'S PAPER
Jay-Z, Beyonce release surprise album 'Everything Is Love'

The nine-track album dropped on the Tidal music streaming service that Jay-Z partially owns.

Jay-Z and Beyonce watch Game 1 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series between the Golden State Warriors and the New Orleans Pelicans on April 28 in Oakland, Calif. Photo Credit: AP/Marcio Jose Sanchez

By The Associated Press
LOS ANGELES — Jay-Z and Beyonce are keeping up a family tradition, dropping a surprise album before anyone knew it was coming.

The couple released a joint album that touches on the rapper's disgust at this year's Grammy Awards and features a shout out from their daughter Blue Ivy to her siblings.

The nine-track album "Everything Is Love" dropped Saturday on the Tidal music streaming service that Jay-Z partially owns.

The album features Beyonce rapping on songs more than she has done on previous releases.

One song that features a profanity in its title includes Jay-Z lashing out at the Grammys. He was the top nominee at February's awards show, but left empty-handed.

In 2013, Beyonce released the self-titled album "Beyonce" without any notice.

