An eclectic range of artists — from superstar headliners Jay-Z, Jennifer Lopez and Stevie Wonder to pop group Fifth Harmony and Mexican mariachi singer-songwriter Christian Nodal — banded together at Barclays Center Tuesday night for the “Tidal X: Brooklyn” benefit for those affected by recent natural disasters.

“When we all pull together, we have the power to effect real change,” “Power” 105.1 DJ Angie Martinez told the crowd to start the show. “We can and should help each other in times of need.”

Martinez also offered a message to those affected by the natural disasters: “We see you. We hear you. And you matter to us — today, tomorrow and always.”

For Lopez and “Hamilton” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, the Tidal show was their second benefit for Puerto Rico in the past week. The two stars took part in the telethon benefit “One Voice: Somos Live,” which aired Saturday on NBC.

Tuesday’s concert, which had already raised $3.4 million before it began, was streamed worldwide through the Tidal website, where it solicited further donations. Some of the funds have already paid for cargo planes to distribute goods donated to Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s Empire State Relief and Recovery Effort for Puerto Rico.

Singer-songwriter Luis Fonsi, whose hit “Despacito” racked up 16 weeks at No. 1 this summer to tie the record for the longest-running chart-topper, dedicated the song to his native Puerto Rico, still reeling from Hurricane Maria. “We’re here for a lot of people tonight,” Fonsi said. “We’re here to celebrate music.”

For the most part, the dozens of artists in the tightly produced concert stuck to the music, as everyone from rapper Iggy Azalea to Spanish dance artist David Bisbal, delivered a song or two and quickly left the stage.

However, there were taped pieces, and a surprise appearance from Pastor Donnie McClurkin of Perfecting Faith Church in Freeport, who said he was “the gospel of the night,” that reminded viewers of the recent losses due to a string of hurricanes that damaged Puerto Rico and other Caribbean islands, as well as parts of Texas and Florida, and earthquakes in Mexico.

Singer-songwriter Willow Smith, daughter of Will and Jada Pinkett Smith, said she was happy to be part of the benefit. “It’s so beautiful that we can help and do our art,” she said.