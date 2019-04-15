Jay-Z will officially reopen Webster Hall on April 26, with a special “B-Sides 2” show for die-hard fans, a sequel to his special Terminal 5 show in 2015.

The Brooklyn rapper’s show will be the first at the historic venue following a nearly two-year renovation, kicking off a schedule that already includes Patti Smith, MGMT, Broken Social Scene and Vampire Weekend’s album launch party. It will also be his first major solo show since 2017 when he wrapped up the tour for his “4:44” album. Last year, he and Beyoncé teamed up for the massive “On the Run II” stadium tour.

“When we were thinking about who would be the right choice to open this legendary venue, we knew it had to be a world-famous New York City icon,” Brett Yormark, CEO of BSE Global, which also operates NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum and Barclays Center, said in a statement. “No one fits that description better than Jay-Z, who will join an unparalleled list of celebrated performers who have played Webster Hall.”

Tickets for the show go on sale at 11 a.m. Friday through Ticketmaster. American Express cardholders can purchase a limited number of pre-sale tickets on Thursday starting at 10 a.m.

Webster Hall — which opened in 1886 and has gone through numerous names and renovations, including The Ritz in the 1980s — will be operated by BSE Global, the Bowery Presents and AEG Presents.

“The Bowery Presents formed in 2004 when we booked Sonic Youth at Webster Hall,” John Moore, founder and partner at The Bowery Presents, said in a statement. “We are thrilled to return to our roots, New York City’s oldest music venue, to begin this storied new chapter for artists and fans alike."