Jennifer Lopez may have just gotten engaged and is set to turn 50 this summer, but she’s the one throwing the parties.

The Bronx native announced her “It’s My Party” tour on Friday, including a stop at Madison Square Garden on July 12. The tour kicks off June 7 in Los Angeles, presumably after Lopez wraps up “Hustlers,” the movie about a crew of savvy strippers that she’s currently shooting in New York with Cardi B, Constance Wu and Keke Palmer.

Lopez, also currently on NBC’s “World of Dance,” has already announced “Medicine,” a new single with French Montana due out next month, that will be part of the tour, along with what promoters are calling a “nonstop party mix of Jennifer’s new and classic anthems.”

The 25-city tour is set to wrap up July 25 in Miami, the day after Jenny From The Block turns 50. Tickets for the entire tour go on sale March 29 through Ticketmaster.

No word yet on the wedding plans of Lopez and Alex Rodriguez, who got engaged earlier this month. “Everything that we do, we do together,” she told People in her first interview since the Bahamas engagement. “He knows my dreams and I know his dreams, and together we feel like we’re stronger.”