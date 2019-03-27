Jennifer Lopez has announced four additional show dates for her highly anticipated "It's My Party Tour," including July 13 at Madison Square Garden. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at livenation.com.

The Bronx native announced her tour last week, which included a stop at Madison Square Garden on July 12. The tour kicks off June 7 in Los Angeles, presumably after Lopez wraps up “Hustlers,” the movie about a crew of savvy strippers that she’s currently shooting in New York with Cardi B, Constance Wu and Keke Palmer.

Lopez, also currently on NBC’s “World of Dance,” has already announced “Medicine,” a new single with French Montana due out next month, that will be part of the tour, along with what promoters are calling a “nonstop party mix of Jennifer’s new and classic anthems.”

The 25-city tour is set to wrap up July 25 in Miami, the day after Jenny from the Block turns 50.