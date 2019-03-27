TODAY'S PAPER
40° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
40° Good Afternoon
EntertainmentMusic

Jennifer Lopez adds second Madison Square Garden show

Jennifer Lopez performs a medley during a tribute

Jennifer Lopez performs a medley during a tribute to Motown's 60th anniversary at the 61st annual Grammy Awards on Feb. 10 in Los Angeles. Photo Credit: AP/Invision/Matt Sayles

By Newsday Staff
Print

 Jennifer Lopez  has announced four additional show dates for her highly anticipated "It's My Party Tour," including July 13 at Madison Square Garden. Tickets go on sale  Friday at 10 a.m. at livenation.com. 

The Bronx native announced her  tour last week, which  included a stop at Madison Square Garden on July 12. The tour kicks off June 7 in Los Angeles, presumably after Lopez wraps up “Hustlers,” the movie about a crew of savvy strippers that she’s currently shooting in New York with Cardi B, Constance Wu and Keke Palmer.

Lopez, also currently on NBC’s “World of Dance,” has already announced “Medicine,” a new single with French Montana due out next month, that will be part of the tour, along with what promoters are calling a “nonstop party mix of Jennifer’s new and classic anthems.”

The 25-city tour is set to wrap up July 25 in Miami, the day after Jenny from the Block turns 50. 

By Newsday Staff

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

Bill Hader in HBO's "Barry." 'Barry': Season 2's a big improvement over season 1
Actor Jussie Smollett speaks to reporters at the Prosecutors drop charges against Jussie Smollett
Claire Danes and Hugh Dancy attend the Showtime Hugh Dancy joining 'Homeland' for final season
Dierks Bentley, left, and Brandi Carlile will collaborate Dierks Bentley, Brandi Carlile, more to sing at ACM Awards
Christiaan Padavan at his "American Idol" audition. LIer will not be continuing on 'Idol'
Woody Harrelson, left, and Kevin Costner in 'The Highwaymen': Compelling take on Bonnie and Clyde