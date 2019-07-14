TODAY'S PAPER
Jennifer Lopez reschedules Madison Square Garden show canceled because of blackout

Jennifer Lopez performs during the "It's My Party"

Jennifer Lopez performs during the "It's My Party" tour at Madison Square Garden on Friday, July 12, 2019 in Manhattan. Photo Credit: Getty Images for ABA/Theo Wargo

By Glenn Gamboa
Jennifer Lopez’s concert Saturday night at Madison Square Garden had to be canceled because of the Manhattan blackout, but she didn’t want her fans to miss the party.

So Lopez rearranged the schedule of her “It’s My Party” tour, which is celebrating her 50th birthday later this month, so that she could make up the show at The Garden on Monday night.

“No blackouts this time!” Lopez said in a video posted Twitter. “We will have the most amazing celebration ever.”

Tickets for the Saturday show will be honored on Monday night and do not need to be exchanged, The Garden said in a statement.

The decision means Lopez and her crew will have to rush out of The Garden Monday night in order to get her massive stage, which has her rising 20 feet in the air on a giant birthday cake surrounded by her dancers at one point in the show, to Boston in time to perform at The Xfinity Center Tuesday night.

However, Lopez felt strongly about doing the hometown performance. “I am devastated and heartbroken right now,” she said in a video filmed during the blackout, adding that she had an amazing time at her Friday night concert. “We are going to come back and do an amazing show for you. I’m so sorry that this happened. Obviously, it’s beyond all our control… I will see you all very soon.”

