Jerry Lee Lewis marks 85th birthday with livestreamed benefit

Rock legend Jerry Lee Lewis, one of the inaugural inductees to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1986, is celebrating his 85th birthday with a livestreamed benefit show.

"Whole Lotta Celebratin' Goin' On: 85 Years of The Killer," a title incorporating the piano prodigy's nickname, will stream Oct. 27 at 8 p.m. on Lewis' Facebook page, YouTube channel and at JerryLeeLewis.com.

John Stamos hosts the all-star gathering that includes Elton John, Tom Jones, Mike Love of The Beach Boys, Willie Nelson, Bonnie Raitt, Marty Stuart, Joe Walsh and saxophone player President Bill Clinton, among many others.

The event will benefit the Christian anti-poverty organization World Vision. Lee turned 85 on Sept. 29.

Subscribe to the Entertainment newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.