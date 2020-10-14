TODAY'S PAPER
Entertainment

Jerry Lee Lewis marks 85th birthday with livestreamed benefit

Jerry Lee Lewis' 85th birthday special will livestream

Jerry Lee Lewis' 85th birthday special will livestream on his website and social media platforms on Oct. 27. Credit: Images for Skyville / Rick Diamond

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday


Rock legend Jerry Lee Lewis, one of the inaugural inductees to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1986, is celebrating his 85th birthday with a livestreamed benefit show.

"Whole Lotta Celebratin' Goin' On: 85 Years of The Killer," a title incorporating the piano prodigy's nickname, will stream Oct. 27 at 8 p.m. on Lewis' Facebook page, YouTube channel and at JerryLeeLewis.com.

John Stamos hosts the all-star gathering that includes Elton John, Tom Jones, Mike Love of The Beach Boys, Willie Nelson, Bonnie Raitt, Marty Stuart, Joe Walsh and saxophone player President Bill Clinton, among many others.

The event will benefit the Christian anti-poverty organization World Vision. Lee turned 85 on Sept. 29.

