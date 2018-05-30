TODAY'S PAPER
By Glenn Gamboa

LI's  Jesse Kinch says his new album  'truly represents me as an artist'

Seaford native Jesse Kinch will release his debut

Seaford native Jesse Kinch will release his debut album "I'm Not Like Everybody Else" on Curb Records on June 1. Photo Credit: Dove Shore

Jesse Kinch sounds like a man from another time.

The 24-year-old singer-songwriter from Seaford, best known for winning the ABC music competition “Rising Star” in 2014, has the deep, booming voice of a ‘70s rock star and he wields it well on his debut “I’m Not Like Everybody Else” (Curb). There’s a bit of Doors-ish drama in the title track, where Kinch’s swaggering vocals tower over the soaring strings and hard-rocking guitar. “After All These Lovers” has the throwback phrasing of latter-day Elvis Presley, while his bluesy growl on Spencer Davis Group’s “I’m a Man” rivals the original.

"This album truly represents me as an artist, and embodies the many greats who have paved the way and have lent me their inspiration,” Kinch says in a statement. “Most importantly, this album is true to my vision and all those who have loved, supported, and believed in me throughout this long journey.”

Kinch’s inventiveness is on display by giving the Chris Cornell version of Michael Jackson’s “Billie Jean” a more Led Zeppelin-like twist, though his straightforward take on The Beatles’ super-sweet “This Boy” is the album’s unexpected gem. It’s a sure sign that Kinch’s star will continue to rise. 

By Glenn Gamboa

