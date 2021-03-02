TODAY'S PAPER
Good Afternoon
SEARCH
Good Afternoon
EntertainmentMusic

Jhené Aiko to host Grammy Award premiere ceremony

R&B artist Jhené Aiko will host the Grammys

R&B artist Jhené Aiko will host the Grammys preshow, during which most of the awards are presented. Credit: Invision / AP / Chris Pizzello

By The Associated Press
Print

Jhené Aiko will take on hosting duties at the Grammy Awards premiere ceremony this month.

The Recording Academy announced Tuesday that the Grammy-nominated singer will host the preshow, where most trophies are awarded. It will be streamed live on the Grammys website ahead of the 63rd annual ceremony on March 14.

The Grammys will be held in Los Angeles at the Staples Center.

The preshow will feature performances by rapper Burna Boy, singer Rufus Wainwright, jazz band Terri Lyne Carrington + Social Science, pianist Igor Levit, singer Poppy and Latin electropop musician Lido Pimienta.

Aiko’s third studio album "Chilombo" is nominated for album of the year and best progressive R&B album.

She’s also up for best R&B performance for her song "Lightning & Thunder," featuring John Legend.

Exclusive subscription offer

Newsday covers the stories that matter most to Long Islanders. We dig deep to uncover the facts, hold the powerful in check and keep a watchful eye on Long Island.

Your digital subscription, starting at $1, supports local journalism vital to the community.

SUBSCRIBE NOW
By The Associated Press

More Entertainment

Spike Lee says the HBO documentary series will Spike Lee to mark 20th anniversary of 9/11 with HBO doc
Chloé Zhao accepts the best director award for Golden Globes: 'Nomadland' wins best drama; 'Borat' takes best comedy
Alley cat leader Butch (voiced by Nicky Jam), 'Tom & Jerry' livens up box office with $13.7M opening
Prince Harry and Meghan are pictured during their Prince Harry: Split from royal life 'tough'
Author and Fox Sports broadcaster Emmanuel Acho will Acho to host 'Bachelor: After the Final Rose' special
In this Aug. 2, 2019, file photo, Hulu sets Mike Tyson miniseries, but the boxer punches back
Didn’t find what you were looking for?