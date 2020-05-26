Parrotheads officially lost their shakers of salt as the annual Jimmy Buffett parking lot tailgate and concert at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater, originally set for August 4, has been postponed to August 10, 2021.

“I am really bummed,” says ticket holder Jennifer Davis, 44, of Babylon, who works as a nurse practitioner at Good Samaritan Hospital in West Islip. “But, I can’t say we didn’t see it coming. In today’s climate, it is totally prudent to avoid large crowd gatherings right now. And, of course, it would be very hard to socially distance at such an amazing tailgate and concert where the Parrothead family comes together as one. As a frontline healthcare worker, we certainly don’t want to be back at square one where we started.”

Another big show, the Doobie Brothers’ 50th anniversary concert, featuring Tom Johnston, Michael McDonald, Pat Simmons and John McFee, scheduled for June 30 is moving to August 5, 2021.

However, country fans will be disappointed to find out that concerts for Brad Paisley/Jordan Davis/Gabby Barrett (August 13), Brooks & Dunn (September 5) and Chris Young/Scotty McCreery/Payton Smith (September 11) have been canceled.

Tickets for this year’s Buffett and Doobies shows will be honored in 2021. Those seeking refunds can visit: livenation.com/refund. Fans can check livenation.com/eventstatus for up-to-date information on all Jones Beach concerts.

