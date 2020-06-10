Jimmy Buffett to perform Grand Ole Opry concert

Margaritaville relocates to Nashville on June 27 as laid-back balladeer Jimmy Buffett makes his Grand Ole Opry debut in a streaming concert also featuring longtime collaborator Mac McAnally and country-music star Brad Paisley.

Buffett, 73, whose Aug. 4 Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater concert was rescheduled to Aug. 10, 2021, released his first studio album in seven years, "Life on the Flip Side," in May. It reached No. 2 on the Billboard 200 album chart, his highest ranking there since 2004's No. 1 "License to Chill."

Buffet's show — the 4,930th consecutive Saturday night broadcast from the country music mecca — will play live on the Circle All Access Facebook and YouTube channels, Dish Studio Channel 102, Sling TV and other TV affiliates, and on Yahoo! as Verizon's Pay It Forward Live Saturday Night Concert. The hourlong show begins at 8 p.m., with a 7:30 p.m. preshow featuring singer-songwriter Lee Brice.

While Buffett's only two singles to reach No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart were separate collaborations with the Zac Brown Band and Alan Jackson, Buffett has enjoyed huge success with his many songs celebrating a fantasia of Key West beach-bum life, including "Margaritaville," "Cheeseburger in Paradise" and "Changes in Latitudes, Changes in Attitudes."

The Grand Ole Opry has been staging shows without an audience since March 14, using a small production crew and the musicians performing acoustically.

Subscribe to the Entertainment newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.