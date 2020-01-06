TODAY'S PAPER
Entertainment

Jimmy Buffett announces date for Jones Beach summer show

Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band performing

Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band performing on Aug. 2, 2018 at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh.  Credit: Jim Staubitser

By David J. Criblez david.criblez@newsday.com @DavidJCriblez
Attention Parrotheads: Paradise is returning this summer as Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band comes to Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh for one-night-only on Aug. 4 as part of his “Slack Tide” Tour 2020.

Fans will get their “Fins Up” as Buffett, who lives part of the year in Southampton, plays hits “Margaritaville,” “Cheeseburger in Paradise,” “Volcano” and “It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere” at his annual late summer Long Island concert. Hawaiian shirts, flip-flops, leis and panama hats are encouraged.

Don’t forget to come early for the legendary tailgate party where fans turn the parking lot into a tropical utopia complete with portable palm trees, temporary sand and blow-up pools.    

Tickets go on sale Monday, Jan.13 at 10 a.m. at ticketmaster.com or call 800-745-3000. There’s an eight ticket limit per person.

Headshot of Newsday employee David Criblez on June

David J. Criblez is a reporter for Newsday's exploreLI, covering entertainment-related events from local music to stand-up comedy to festivals.

