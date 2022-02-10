Jimmy Buffett is bringing the party back to Jones Beach this summer

It’s official — summer is getting closer: Jimmy Buffett has announced his annual concert with the Coral Reefer Band at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater on Aug. 9 as part of the "Life on the Flip Side Redux Tour 2022."

The tour is a celebration of Buffett’s 75th birthday and commemorates the 50th anniversary of his first gig in Key West, Florida. Buffett, who has a residence in Sag Harbor, will play songs from his latest releases, "Life on the Flip Side" and "Songs You Don’t Know By Heart" as well as hits from his massive catalog.

"We’re thrilled to welcome Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band back to Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater," says General Manager Adam Citron. "We can’t wait to have the Parrot Heads flock to Jones Beach for what will be the party of the year — do not miss out!"

Buffett’s appearance at the outdoor Wantagh venue isn’t just a concert, but rather a daylong event. Rabid Buffett fans, affectionately known as Parrot Heads, arrive in the parking lot early in the morning on the day of the show to put on a massive tropical-themed tailgate party that includes tribute bands, volleyball matches in the sand, temporary palm trees, mobile tiki bars and full-scale barbecues with everyone wearing beachy attire.

Tickets for Buffett’s show go on sale Feb. 18 at 9 a.m. via livenation.com. There will be an eight ticket limit per customer.