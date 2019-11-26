Local Live: Top 5 concerts to see on LI this week 

There’s a little bit of everything on the post-Thanksgiving concert calendar from a Long Island singer-songwriter to a classic rock tribute to a new rock fest to a legendary jam band to a soul pop icon. Ready, set, activate this week’s top 5:

JIMMY WEBB

For 15 years Jimmy Webb has called Long Island his home and local residents have embraced him as their own.

“Long Islanders have been very loving and accepting of me as a ramblin’ man from Oklahoma,” says Webb, 73.

At My Father’s Place, Webb will perform his hits (“Wichita Lineman,” “MacArthur Park”) solo at the piano and tell some stories.

“There’s a lot of friendly back and forth with me and the audience,” he says. “We will have some laughs and a few tears.”

Webb will even perform a few songs from his new album “SlipCover” including one from a fellow Long Islander.

“Billy Joel’s ‘Lullabye (Goodnight, My Angel)’ is one of my favorite songs,” says Webb. “Billy sent me a note saying he liked the way I played it so I got the Piano Man’s approval.”

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Friday, My Father’s Place at the Roslyn Hotel, 1221 Old Northern Blvd., Roslyn

INFO Sold out (check for last-minute availability); 516-413-3535, myfathersplace.com

JASON BONHAM’S LED ZEPPELIN EVENING

Drummer Jason Bonham is carrying on the legacy of his father, the late drummer John Bonham, with this Led Zeppelin tribute.

“At first, I was hesitant to do it because Led Zeppelin is some of the greatest catalog ever made,” says Bonham, 53. “Are people going to be more critical because I’m a Bonham? The answer is yes.”

However, Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening is now coming up on its 10th anniversary.

“We take the best of ‘71, ‘73 and ‘77 then put it all together,” says Bonham. “It’s not an exact copy but we do the music justice.”

Look for new additions to the set list like “Four Sticks,” “In the Light,” “Celebration Day,” “Friends,” “Heartbreaker” and “Sick Again.”

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Saturday, NYCB Theatre at Westbury

INFO $39.50-$69.50; 800-745-3000, ticketmaster.com

MASQUERADE ROCK MUSIC FEST

This inaugural festival makes its debut at The Space at Westbury featuring a stacked roster of rockers including Puddle of Mudd, Fuel, Sponge and The Raskins. Comedian Don Jamieson from VH1 Classic’s “That Metal Show” is the host.

WHEN | WHERE 7 p.m. Sunday, Jovia presents The Space at Westbury, 250 Post Ave.

INFO $39-$80; 516-283-5577, thespaceatwestbury.com

PHISH

This jam band, which formed at the University of Vermont, swims its way out to Uniondale for a one-night-stand at Nassau Coliseum as a warm up before its four-date run at Madison Square Garden from Dec. 28 to 31. Expect two long sets and an encore filled with surprises.

WHEN | WHERE 7:30 p.m. Sunday, NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum, Uniondale

INFO $204.50; 800-745-3000, ticketmaster.com

MICHAEL BOLTON

In concert, soul singer Michael Bolton likes to perform a mix of pop, rock, blues, R&B, big band and even classical.

“I aim to really take my audience on a musical adventure,” says Bolton, 66. “For the holidays we always add in a few recognizable favorites to get people in the spirit.”

He also likes to get a few laughs from the crowd.

“I love joking around with the fans,” says Bolton. “I’ve been known to do a little stand-up at shows. I’m still the class clown from Connecticut who never really grew up.”

Count on Bolton to deliver hits “Time Love and Tenderness,” “Soul Provider,” “How Am I Supposed to Live Without You,” “Said I Loved You … But I Lied,” “When a Man Loves a Woman” and even an aria, “Nessun Dorma” in tribute to the late Luciano Pavarotti.

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Tuesday, The Paramount, Huntington

INFO $49.50-$124.50; 631-673-7300, paramountny.com