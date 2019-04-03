TODAY'S PAPER
Local live: 5 great concerts to see on LI this week

Jimmy Webb, Matt Nathanson and more are performing on Long Island this week.

Long Island Music Hall of Fame 2018 inductee

Long Island Music Hall of Fame 2018 inductee Jimmy Webb with his trophy at the  2018 Long Island Music Hall of Fame Gala. Photo Credit: Newsday/Thomas A. Ferrara

By Glenn Gamboa glenn.gamboa@newsday.com @ndmusic
Print

Long Island has such a wide variety of concerts available it can get tough to decide. Here’s a look at five of this week’s must-see shows:

JIMMY WEBB

The great Bayville singer-songwriter will offer his versions of classics he has written like “Galveston” and “Macarthur Park.”

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Saturday, April 6, My Father’s Place at The Roslyn Hotel, Roslyn

INFO $55; 516-413-3535, myfathersplace.com

LOUDER THAN LOVE

It’s a freestyle extravaganza with TKA, Judy Torres, George Lamond, Noel, Sa-Fire and others.

WHEN | WHERE 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 6, NYCB Theatre at Westbury, Westbury

INFO $50 to $129.50; 800-745-3000, livenation.com

HALEY REINHART

The former “American Idol” standout shows off her idea of “Lo-Fi Soul.”

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Saturday, April 6, YMCA Boulton Center for the Performing Arts, Bay Shore

INFO $40; 631-969-1101, boultoncenter.org

MATT NATHANSON

Come on, get higher, catch up with Matt Nathanson as he “Sings His Sad Sad Heart.”

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 10, The Paramount, Huntington
INFO $19.50 to $49.50; 800-745-3000, ticketmaster.com

HANDSOME SCOUNDRELS

The Alabama pop-punkers are “Shipwrecked” no more. They’re on their “Ooh La La” tour.

WHEN | WHERE 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 10, Amityville Music Hall, Amityville

INFO $10; 866-468-3399, ticketweb.com

Headshot

Glenn Gamboa is Newsday's music critic, covering entertainment news and events since 2000.

