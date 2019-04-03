Long Island has such a wide variety of concerts available it can get tough to decide. Here’s a look at five of this week’s must-see shows:

JIMMY WEBB

The great Bayville singer-songwriter will offer his versions of classics he has written like “Galveston” and “Macarthur Park.”

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Saturday, April 6, My Father’s Place at The Roslyn Hotel, Roslyn

INFO $55; 516-413-3535, myfathersplace.com

LOUDER THAN LOVE

It’s a freestyle extravaganza with TKA, Judy Torres, George Lamond, Noel, Sa-Fire and others.

WHEN | WHERE 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 6, NYCB Theatre at Westbury, Westbury

INFO $50 to $129.50; 800-745-3000, livenation.com

HALEY REINHART

The former “American Idol” standout shows off her idea of “Lo-Fi Soul.”

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Saturday, April 6, YMCA Boulton Center for the Performing Arts, Bay Shore

INFO $40; 631-969-1101, boultoncenter.org

MATT NATHANSON

Come on, get higher, catch up with Matt Nathanson as he “Sings His Sad Sad Heart.”

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 10, The Paramount, Huntington

INFO $19.50 to $49.50; 800-745-3000, ticketmaster.com

HANDSOME SCOUNDRELS

The Alabama pop-punkers are “Shipwrecked” no more. They’re on their “Ooh La La” tour.

WHEN | WHERE 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 10, Amityville Music Hall, Amityville

INFO $10; 866-468-3399, ticketweb.com