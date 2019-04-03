Local live: 5 great concerts to see on LI this week
Jimmy Webb, Matt Nathanson and more are performing on Long Island this week.
Long Island has such a wide variety of concerts available it can get tough to decide. Here’s a look at five of this week’s must-see shows:
JIMMY WEBB
The great Bayville singer-songwriter will offer his versions of classics he has written like “Galveston” and “Macarthur Park.”
WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Saturday, April 6, My Father’s Place at The Roslyn Hotel, Roslyn
INFO $55; 516-413-3535, myfathersplace.com
LOUDER THAN LOVE
It’s a freestyle extravaganza with TKA, Judy Torres, George Lamond, Noel, Sa-Fire and others.
WHEN | WHERE 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 6, NYCB Theatre at Westbury, Westbury
INFO $50 to $129.50; 800-745-3000, livenation.com
HALEY REINHART
The former “American Idol” standout shows off her idea of “Lo-Fi Soul.”
WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Saturday, April 6, YMCA Boulton Center for the Performing Arts, Bay Shore
INFO $40; 631-969-1101, boultoncenter.org
MATT NATHANSON
Come on, get higher, catch up with Matt Nathanson as he “Sings His Sad Sad Heart.”
WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 10, The Paramount, Huntington
INFO $19.50 to $49.50; 800-745-3000, ticketmaster.com
HANDSOME SCOUNDRELS
The Alabama pop-punkers are “Shipwrecked” no more. They’re on their “Ooh La La” tour.
WHEN | WHERE 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 10, Amityville Music Hall, Amityville
INFO $10; 866-468-3399, ticketweb.com
Comments
We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.