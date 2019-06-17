TODAY'S PAPER
Joan Jett sets Jones Beach concert date

Joan Jett and the Blackhearts take the stage

Joan Jett and the Blackhearts take the stage at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theatre in Wantagh, July 23, 2017. Photo Credit: Newsday/Thomas A. Ferrara

By Glenn Gamboa glenn.gamboa@newsday.com @ndmusic
Joan Jett & The Blackhearts will be playing Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater this year after all.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Famers from Long Beach were thinking of taking a year away from the Wantagh amphitheater after playing there the past three years, though Jett was looking for a way to play Long Island this year. Now that the Heart tour has added another leg with Jett & The Blackhearts as special guests, they will now stop at Jones Beach on Sept. 26.

“It’s a good bill,” Jett told Newsday about the tour earlier this year. “It wasn’t in the forefront of my mind that it was all women. That wasn’t my initial response. I was just into it. It should be a blast.”

Tickets for the Sept. 26 show, which also includes opener Lucie Silvas, go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. through Live Nation. Citi cardholders can purchase presale tickets starting at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

