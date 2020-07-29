LI's Joe Satriani and son collaborate on new music video

When guitarist Joe Satriani went to make a video for his new single, “Yesterday’s Yesterday” from his 18th studio album, “Shapeshifting,” he decided to keep it in the family. His 25-year-old son, ZZ (Zachariah Zane), directed the clip, which drops Thursday at 2 p.m. on Satch’s YouTube channel.

“I’m so happy to debut the video for ‘Yesterday’s Yesterday,’ an upbeat and hopeful song about reliving good memories from better days,” says Satriani, 64, who grew up in Westbury.

The song features guest performances by Lisa Coleman from Prince’s former backing band The Revolution on piano, and actor-musician Christopher Guest of Spinal Tap on mandolin.

ZZ is no stranger to the music video process. He directed his father’s most recent video, “Nineteen Eighty.” He also filmed, edited, directed and produced the Satriani documentary, “Beyond the Supernova,” and Sammy Hagar and the Circle’s short film, “Space Between” in 2019.

After the video's premiere, Satriani and his son will go live on both his Facebook page and YouTube account to discuss the video in a new episode of “Club Joe.”

