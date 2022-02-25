John Mayer postpones UBS Arena concert due to COVID

John Mayer’s latest album may be called "Sob Rock," but now he has something to sob about. The 44-year-old singer/songwriter from Fairfield, CT and some of his bandmates have contracted COVID and as a result, he is postponing his Tuesday concert at UBS Arena in Belmont Park as well as his gigs in Pittsburgh and Boston. The new date for the Elmont venue is May 7.

"I’m so sorry to make you change your plans. This is a bummer for everyone in the band and crew, to say nothing of the question hanging over everyone’s head — mine included — as to how I tested positive on PCR twice in two months. (The first was extremely mild, but this one’s got the better of me.)," said Mayer in a statement on social media. "We’ll give you everything we’ve got at these upcoming shows, just as soon as we rest up and regroup."

When Mayer was in town earlier this week to play two dates at Madison Square Garden, his drummer Steve Ferrone had to sit out the second show on Feb. 21, due to COVID, with Questlove from the Roots filling in for him. But then the virus spread in the group causing the postponements.

Tickets for the March 1 UBS Arena show will be honored on May 7. Those seeking a refund must go to their point of purchase.