John Mayer coming to UBS Arena, Madison Square Garden in 2022

John Mayer performs onstage during the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards at Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles, California on March 14, 2021.  Credit: Getty Images for The Recording Academy/Kevin Winter

By David J. Criblez david.criblez@newsday.com @DavidJCriblez
John Mayer just joined The Weeknd on the UBS Arena’s 2022 concert roster. The 43-year-old singer/songwriter will headline the Elmont venue at Belmont Park on March 1. He'll also play Madison Square Garden on February 20 in support of his new album, "Sob Rock," a throwback to the ‘80s that dropped Friday.

"I’ve had the idea for as long as I can remember to make a new record from archival cloth," Mayer recently told guitar.com. "Not a reprint, but something new."

UBS Arena, which is said to hold 18,853 seats for concerts, will host 150 events per year and serve as the home of the New York Islanders. The venue is part of a $1.1 billion development project at Belmont Park that will include a 250-room hotel and 350,000 square feet of retail on 43 acres adjacent to the racetrack.

Tickets for both John Mayer concerts go on sale July 23 at 11 a.m. via johnmayer.com. For presale opportunities, register at: johnmayer.com/#dates. For more information on the new venue, visit: ubsarena.com.

Mayer will also perform in our area as a member of Dead & Co., when the Grateful Dead spinoff band plays Citi Field in Flushing on Aug. 20.

David J. Criblez is a reporter for Newsday's exploreLI, covering entertainment-related events from local music to stand-up comedy to festivals.

