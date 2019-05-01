TODAY'S PAPER
Local live: 5 great shows to see on LI this week

Johnny Marr, Jon Secada and more are performing on Long Island this week.

Johnny Marr comes to The Paramount in Huntington

Johnny Marr comes to The Paramount in Huntington Monday on tour in support of his album, "Call the Comet." Photo Credit: Getty Images/Simone Joyner

By Glenn Gamboa glenn.gamboa@newsday.com @ndmusic
Long Island has such a wide variety of concerts available, it can get tough to decide. Here’s a look at five of this week’s must-see shows:

Jon Secada

It’s never “Just Another Day” when the Cuban-American singer is around.

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Friday, May 3, Patchogue Theatre, Patchogue

INFO $25 to $55; 631-207-1313, patchoguetheatre.org

Garland Jeffreys

The “Wild in the Streets” singer-songwriter plans to retire from touring after he celebrates this 50th anniversary of rocking.

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Saturday, May 4, My Father’s Place at The Roslyn Hotel, Roslyn

INFO $40; 516-413-3535, myfathersplace.com

Lucy Kaplansky

The singer-songwriter brings her “Everyday Street” Americana back to Long Island.

WHEN | WHERE 5 p.m. Sunday, May 5, Long Island Museum, Stony Brook

INFO $25; 631-751-0066, sundaystreet.org

Johnny Marr

The legendary guitarist from The Smiths is solo now and will “Call the Comet.”

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Monday, May 6, The Paramount, Huntington 
INFO $20 to $85; 800-745-3000, ticketmaster.com

Nancy And Beth

Megan Mullally and Stephanie Hunt’s musical alter egos return with more vaudeville punk takes on standards new and old.

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Thursday, May 9, YMCA Boulton Center for the Performing Arts, Bay Shore

INFO $65; 631-969-1101, boultoncenter.org

Headshot of Newsday employee Glenn Gamboa on June

Glenn Gamboa is Newsday's music critic, covering entertainment news and events since 2000.

