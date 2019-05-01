Long Island has such a wide variety of concerts available, it can get tough to decide. Here’s a look at five of this week’s must-see shows:

Jon Secada

It’s never “Just Another Day” when the Cuban-American singer is around.

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Friday, May 3, Patchogue Theatre, Patchogue

INFO $25 to $55; 631-207-1313, patchoguetheatre.org

Garland Jeffreys

The “Wild in the Streets” singer-songwriter plans to retire from touring after he celebrates this 50th anniversary of rocking.

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Saturday, May 4, My Father’s Place at The Roslyn Hotel, Roslyn

INFO $40; 516-413-3535, myfathersplace.com

Lucy Kaplansky

The singer-songwriter brings her “Everyday Street” Americana back to Long Island.

WHEN | WHERE 5 p.m. Sunday, May 5, Long Island Museum, Stony Brook

INFO $25; 631-751-0066, sundaystreet.org

Johnny Marr

The legendary guitarist from The Smiths is solo now and will “Call the Comet.”

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Monday, May 6, The Paramount, Huntington

INFO $20 to $85; 800-745-3000, ticketmaster.com



Nancy And Beth

Megan Mullally and Stephanie Hunt’s musical alter egos return with more vaudeville punk takes on standards new and old.

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Thursday, May 9, YMCA Boulton Center for the Performing Arts, Bay Shore

INFO $65; 631-969-1101, boultoncenter.org