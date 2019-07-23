Local live: 5 great shows to see on LI this week

Long Island has such a wide variety of concerts available it can get tough to decide. Here’s a look at five of this week’s must-see shows:

JoJo Siwa

The 16-year-old “Boomerang” singer is living the D.R.E.A.M. on this arena tour.

WHEN | WHERE 7 p.m. Friday, July 26, NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum, Uniondale

INFO $38-$68; 516-231-4848, nycblive.com

Huntington Folk Festival

Loudon Wainwright III headlines this year’s gathering, with daughter Lucy Wainwright Roche as his opener, capping a day of folk music.

WHEN | WHERE 11 a.m. Saturday, July 27, Heckscher Park, Huntington

INFO Free; 631-425-2925, fmsh.org

The Sidekicks

The Cleveland power-popsters offer “Happiness Hours” with charming rockers like “Mix for a Rainy Day.”

WHEN | WHERE 7 p.m. Saturday, July 27, Amityville Music Hall, Amityville

INFO $12; 866-468-3399, ticketweb.com

Chris Isaak

Thirty years later and “Wicked Game” wisdom still rings true: Nobody loves no one.

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Sunday, July 28, The Paramount, Huntington

INFO $39.50-$110; 800-745-3000, ticketmaster.com



Nelly, TLC & Flo Rida

It’s been hot in herre so long, waterfall-chasing is understandable.

WHEN|WHERE 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater, Wantagh

INFO $35-$125; 800-745-3000, livenation.com