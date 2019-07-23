Local live: 5 great shows to see on LI this week
Long Island has such a wide variety of concerts available it can get tough to decide. Here’s a look at five of this week’s must-see shows:
JoJo Siwa
The 16-year-old “Boomerang” singer is living the D.R.E.A.M. on this arena tour.
WHEN | WHERE 7 p.m. Friday, July 26, NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum, Uniondale
INFO $38-$68; 516-231-4848, nycblive.com
Huntington Folk Festival
Loudon Wainwright III headlines this year’s gathering, with daughter Lucy Wainwright Roche as his opener, capping a day of folk music.
WHEN | WHERE 11 a.m. Saturday, July 27, Heckscher Park, Huntington
INFO Free; 631-425-2925, fmsh.org
The Sidekicks
The Cleveland power-popsters offer “Happiness Hours” with charming rockers like “Mix for a Rainy Day.”
WHEN | WHERE 7 p.m. Saturday, July 27, Amityville Music Hall, Amityville
INFO $12; 866-468-3399, ticketweb.com
Chris Isaak
Thirty years later and “Wicked Game” wisdom still rings true: Nobody loves no one.
WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Sunday, July 28, The Paramount, Huntington
INFO $39.50-$110; 800-745-3000, ticketmaster.com
Nelly, TLC & Flo Rida
It’s been hot in herre so long, waterfall-chasing is understandable.
WHEN|WHERE 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater, Wantagh
INFO $35-$125; 800-745-3000, livenation.com
