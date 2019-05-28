TODAY'S PAPER
The Jonas Brothers strike deal for memoir called 'Blood'

Joe, left, Nick and Kevin Jonas, of the band Jonas Brothers, attend the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas on May 1, 2019. Photo Credit: Invision/AP / Richard Shotwell

The Jonas Brothers want to share their story. 

Musicians Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas have signed a deal with Macmillan to publish their memoir.

The book will delve into the band's formation, rise to stardom, breakup in 2013 and reconciliation as a music group earlier this year.

In a news release, Joe Jonas said the brothers are ready to tell the full story of the journey they've "had as individuals, as artists, and as a family."

"Blood" will hit stores Nov. 12.

