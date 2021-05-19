TODAY'S PAPER
Jonas Brothers coming to Jones Beach in October

(L-R) Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas

(L-R) Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas of Jonas Brothers perform during the 2019 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 1, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada.  Credit: Getty Images/Ethan Miller

By David J. Criblez david.criblez@newsday.com @DavidJCriblez
Get out your sweaters and hot chocolate as concerts are venturing deeper into the fall at Jones Beach. Jonas Brothers will take centerstage at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater on Oct. 2 as part of "The Remember This Tour." Country pop singer Kelsea Ballerini will open the show.

"If this past year has taught us anything it’s that we need to remember the important moments in our lives," said the band in a statement. "We hope these shows will be special moments for our fans, our friends, and our families and we can’t wait to see all their faces soon!"

Tickets go on sale May 27 at 10 a.m. at ticketmaster.com. Presale tickets will be available for Citi card members from May 24th at 10 a.m. through May 26th at 10 p.m. via citientertainment.com.

The trio's most recent Jones Beach show was June 14, 2019 when they were the headline act at the "BLI Summer Jam."

