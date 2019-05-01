Jonas Brothers set Madison Square Garden show

The Jonas Brothers comeback will continue, as Joe, Kevin and Nick plot their first tour in a decade, including a stop at Madison Square Garden on Aug. 29.

The “Happiness Begins Tour,” named for their upcoming album out June 7, is set to kick off Aug. 7 in Miami and run through October, wrapping up with a show at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on Oct. 20. The comeback has been going well so far, with “Sucker,” the band’s first single, already hitting No. 1.

Tickets go on sale on May 10 through Ticketmaster. Fans who register through Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan program by May 6 could get a chance to purchase pre-sale tickets on May 8, while Tidal subscribers can purchase pre-sale tickets on May 9.