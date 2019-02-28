The Jonas Brothers are back with new music, just in time for the 10-year anniversary of their last studio album.

Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas will release their upbeat new single “Sucker” at midnight Friday, the start of their new deal with Republic Records. And they will be special guests on “The Late, Late Show With James Corden” all next week to reintroduce themselves as a group.

“We’ve kept this a secret now for almost seven or eight months,” Nick Jonas tells Corden in a preview of the JoBros’ “Carpool Karaoke” appearance. “This is basically our first performance back.”

The Jonas Brothers went on hiatus in 2009 to work on their own projects — Nick on his solo career and acting roles, Joe with DNCE and Kevin with his reality show “Married to Jonas” and business projects. They reunited for a show at Radio City Music Hall in 2012 and released singles and planned a full tour in 2013 before canceling it and deciding, as Nick told “Good Morning America” at the time, that they were “best suited to do our own individual things, all things we're passionate about, and choose to be brothers first.”

The Jonas Brothers have made no official comment on the reunion, beyond announcing the single and posting a video with a banner that says, “Hello again.” Nick Jonas’ wife, actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas, posted the single’s artwork on Instagram, saying, “yes they’re back … and may I say … hotter than ever. So proud of the family.”