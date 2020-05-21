11 more Jones Beach concerts postponed or canceled

The avalanche of concert cancellations and postponements continue at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Here’s the latest:

POSTPONED SHOWS

Megadeth and Lamb of God’s co-headlining June 17 gig with Trivium and In Flames is being postponed until next year.

Steely Dan and Steve Winwood are moving their July 5 show to July 11, 2021.

The much-anticipated Black Crowes reunion, featuring brothers Chris and Rich Robinson celebrating the 30th anniversary of their multiplatinum debut album “Shake Your Moneymaker,” originally scheduled for July 18, will be postponed until 2021.

The return of Matchbox Twenty will have to wait since the band postponed its tour with The Wallflowers, moving its July 22 show to 2021.

Disturbed’s “The Sickness” 20th anniversary tour with Staind and Bad Wolves, which planned to stop at Jones Beach on Aug. 6, has been postponed until next summer.

Santana with Earth Wind & Fire were due to play Jones Beach on Aug. 15, but the “Miraculous Supernatural” tour has been moved to 2021.

CANCELED CONCERTS

Nickelback’s “All the Right Reasons” 15th anniversary tour with support acts Stone Temple Pilots, Tyler Bryant & the Shakedown and Switchfoot, including its Aug. 1 concert, has been canceled.

Lady Antebellum has canceled its 2020 “Ocean” tour with special guests Jake Owen and Maddie & Tae, including its Aug. 7 show.

Incubus/311/Badflower’s summer tour, including its Aug. 22 concert, is canceled.

Foreigner’s Aug. 23 concert has been canceled along with the rest of its "Juke Box Heroes" 2020 tour, featuring Kansas and Europe.

Rascal Flatts, who were out on their “Farewell: Life is a Highway” tour, have thrown in the towel on the rest of the group's 2020 dates, including the Jones Beach season finale set for Sept. 17.

Those seeking refunds can visit: livenation.com/refund. Fans can check livenation.com/eventstatus for up-to-date information on all Jones Beach concerts.